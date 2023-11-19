Decred Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Decred has a market capitalization of $240.43 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $15.36 or 0.00041234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00140032 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008064 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,650,915 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

