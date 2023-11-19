DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $224.38 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00189275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010893 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000623 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

