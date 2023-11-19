Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Issues Earnings Results

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of DXLG opened at $4.51 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack Boyle acquired 13,825 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,756.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 493,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,342.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack Boyle purchased 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,756.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 493,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,342.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,241,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Destination XL Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,228 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,516,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,345,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Destination XL Group by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 484,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

