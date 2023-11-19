dForce USD Price Reaches $1.01 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.33 million and approximately $3,759.99 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00189477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00014029 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,980,929 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99780674 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $181.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

