DHT Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

DHT has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years. DHT has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DHT to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Up 2.0 %

DHT opened at $10.36 on Friday. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of -0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). DHT had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DHT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DHT by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.