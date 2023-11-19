DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Head to Head Comparison

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

DocGo has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 1.38% 3.11% 2.20% Talkspace -26.25% -25.75% -21.54%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million 1.37 $34.58 million $0.09 64.44 Talkspace $137.87 million 2.23 -$79.67 million ($0.22) -8.36

This table compares DocGo and Talkspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DocGo and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Talkspace 0 0 0 0 N/A

DocGo presently has a consensus price target of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 134.48%. Given DocGo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than Talkspace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of DocGo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DocGo beats Talkspace on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; testing; vaccinations; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

