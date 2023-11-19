Dogecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.40 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion and approximately $552.93 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00188993 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010815 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 141,901,376,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
