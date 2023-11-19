eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. eCash has a market cap of $586.26 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,178.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.54 or 0.00617409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00129261 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024882 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000264 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,556,560,923,093 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

