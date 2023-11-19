Electroneum (ETN) One Day Volume Tops $549,173.21

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $32.27 million and $549,173.21 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,959,261,021 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

