Electroneum Trading Down 4.2% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $32.12 million and approximately $784,033.88 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,959,228,616 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

