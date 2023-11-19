Energi Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $108,416.77 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00060170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,319,096 coins and its circulating supply is 70,319,032 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.