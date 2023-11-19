ERC20 Achieves Market Cap of $11.07 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $871.29 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,251.63 or 1.00024552 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011278 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004240 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01601174 USD and is up 25.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $762.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

