Ergo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $279,693.06 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00003427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $279,693.06 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,185.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00189216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.34 or 0.00616740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00439869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00052279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00129253 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,408,181 coins and its circulating supply is 71,409,105 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

