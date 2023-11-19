Ethereum Price Hits $2,003.37 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $240.91 billion and $7.97 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,003.37 or 0.05377008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001026 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00061655 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025222 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00014029 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012266 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005397 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002109 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,252,684 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
