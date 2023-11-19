Everdome (DOME) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.16 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. Everdome has a market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $958,412.08 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 97,329,117,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

