Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.4 %

EXR stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,032. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.62.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

