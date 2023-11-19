Fetch.ai 1-Day Volume Reaches $153.06 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $413.93 million and $153.06 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00059080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00025072 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 811,878,381 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

