Finning International Inc. (FINGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1818 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of FINGF opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. Finning International has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $34.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

