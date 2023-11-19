Flare 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.00 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. Flare has a total market cap of $317.07 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flare has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 28,667,289,102 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 28,663,898,828.903492 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01085965 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $7,782,605.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

