FlatQube (QUBE) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $1,162.27 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.17705316 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,481.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

