G999 Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $14,763.30 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003884 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

