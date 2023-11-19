Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 7,261 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gateway Advisory LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 62.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

NYSE SHOP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.34. 9,335,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,948,701. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

