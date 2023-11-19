Gateway Advisory LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $815,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MELI stock traded down $21.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,448.00. The stock had a trading volume of 504,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,267.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,485.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.