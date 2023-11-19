Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0115 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00361.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.87 million, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 67.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

See Also

