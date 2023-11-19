Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0115 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00361.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.87 million, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.73.
Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 67.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
