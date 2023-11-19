Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $3.47 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $828,762.37 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,690.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.00190442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.17 or 0.00621865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.45 or 0.00442753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00052352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00129220 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

