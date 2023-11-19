Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 3,800 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 4.5% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,899,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,015. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $68.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.7203 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

