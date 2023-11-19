HUNT Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $80.99 million and $3.29 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is the cornerstone of the Hunt Town ecosystem, utilizing the ERC20 protocol to simplify builder onboarding. Essential for minting HUNT Building NFTs, users lock-up 1,000 tokens for a year, lending tangible value to each NFT and regulating token circulation. Hunt Town offers diverse Web3 tools, with HUNT as the access currency, and promotes a fair-launch model for new platform collaborations. Founded by YoungHwi Cho and Sebastian Kim, its capped supply stands at 198,912,688 HUNT as of November 17, 2022. The Town Hall Contract, lacking upgradeability or admin functions, safeguards token processes. HUNT’s adaptability extends to platforms like Nomadtask and Neverlose Money, emphasizing its multifaceted role in the crypto realm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.