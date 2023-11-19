Insider Buying: Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Senior Officer Purchases C$25,000.00 in Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Gallo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

Calibre Mining Stock Down 4.9 %

CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

