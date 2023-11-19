Insider Selling: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CFO Sells $29,603.39 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pat Obara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of Uranium Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $228,417.75.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.00 and a beta of 1.85. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,659,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,717 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 59.4% in the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 21,427,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,736 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,422,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,242 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

