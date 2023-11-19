Insider Selling: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CFO Sells $29,603.39 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pat Obara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of Uranium Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $228,417.75.
Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.00 and a beta of 1.85. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,659,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,717 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 59.4% in the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 21,427,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,736 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,422,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,242 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
