Internet Computer Price Tops $4.54 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $51.74 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00012219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 509,917,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,536,025 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

