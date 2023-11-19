IOST (IOST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.50 Million

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $175.17 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

