iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,244,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average of $96.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

