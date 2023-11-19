iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.252 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE XIU opened at C$30.95 on Friday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$28.49 and a 1-year high of C$31.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.34.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

