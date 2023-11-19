iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.252 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TSE XIU opened at C$30.95 on Friday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$28.49 and a 1-year high of C$31.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.34.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.