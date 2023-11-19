Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 46.5% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $83,491.94 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,210.65 or 1.00086891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004250 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00325081 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $83,432.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

