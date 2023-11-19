Kava Price Hits $0.78 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $740.91 million and approximately $15.86 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00061024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00025400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 947,624,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,611,680 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

