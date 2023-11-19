Keg Royalties Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
TSE KEG.UN opened at C$13.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.72. The stock has a market cap of C$155.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.36. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
