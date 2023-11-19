Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.47 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $34.47 million and $1.85 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00078055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00029292 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

