Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Acquires $10,000.32 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) Director Richard Ball bought 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at $43,486.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Richard Ball acquired 733 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,377.25.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Richard Ball bought 100 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $1,750.00.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $99.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LARK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Sunday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

