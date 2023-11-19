Liquity USD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.46 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $214.14 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 214,806,428 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

