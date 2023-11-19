Lisk (LSK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.38 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003011 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $159.75 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001931 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004287 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

