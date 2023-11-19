Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.46 million and $20.11 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 794,397,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 794,365,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00300146 USD and is down -8.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
