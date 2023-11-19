Locus Chain (LOCUS) 1-Day Volume Tops $45,295.03

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $30.00 million and $45,295.03 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

