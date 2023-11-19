Macquarie Bank Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.49 (ASX:MBLPD)

Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 1.494 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

Macquarie Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking and retail financial services. It offers personal banking, wealth management, business banking, and vehicle finance products and services to retail clients, advisers, brokers, and business clients. The company also offers corporate and structured finance, transaction accounts, home loans, credit cards, online banking, asset financing, and leasing services.

