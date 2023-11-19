Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 105 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Bunge Global by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.80. 730,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $103.07. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

