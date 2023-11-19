Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 183 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 228.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Insulet were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $441,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Insulet by 63.5% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 281,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,205. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average of $227.20. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.80.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

