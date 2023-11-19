Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 420 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.9% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 171,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.7% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 244,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. 2,906,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,128.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $47.53.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is -933.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

