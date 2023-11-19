Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 205 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 82.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,688,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,160 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,294,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,153,000 after acquiring an additional 278,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $81.67. 892,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.65.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

View Our Latest Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.