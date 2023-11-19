Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 467 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. 485,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $48.94.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

