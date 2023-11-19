Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $50,000 Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ball were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BALL traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. 2,168,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,607. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14.

Ball Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ball

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BALL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.