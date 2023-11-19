Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Tops $27.50 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $27.50 million and approximately $459,754.12 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

